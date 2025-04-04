Eva Mendes remembers late brother who died of cancer

Eva Mendes paid a heartfelt tribute to her late brother, Carlos Mendes.

On what would have been Carlos' 62nd birthday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute.

Sharing a series of photos from their childhood, Eva wrote, "My Big brother. Him in a suit -me in my jammies. This is one of my favorite pics of ours together."

"Today would have been his 62nd birthday," she added.

The carousel featured nostalgic moments, including a photo of Eva standing beside Carlos, another of her sitting on his shoulders, and a black-and-white picture of them smiling together.

Eva Mendes' brother Carlos passed away in 2016 at the age of 53 after battling cancer.

Last month, the actress reflected on Carlos' passing, saying, "It’s so tough. Thank God I had my baby; it was a week after he passed. So there was something to move forward."

“There was poetry to it all," she added.

Besides Carlos, Eva also has brother Carlo Mendez and sister Janet Mendes.