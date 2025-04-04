Photo: Megan Fox, MGK's relationship status post baby birth revealed

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed a new addition to their family.

As per the newest report of Us Weekly, the former couple has been on a healing journey ever since the birth of their baby daughter took place on 27th March 2024.

“The relationship is still complicated. They haven’t reconciled,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to add, “It’s a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”

Moreover, the source addressed that their daughter has had a positive impact on the relationship strain between her parents.

The source further stated, "The baby has brought them closer together," and noted that the parents are "obsessed" with their daughter.

Speaking of the musician, Machine Gun Kelly, originally named Colson Barker, the spy confided that there has been a noticeable change in his behaviour by stating that he “completely changed” after holding his little one in his arms.

“The baby is already wrapped around his finger,” they remarked and concluded, “Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed. She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks.”