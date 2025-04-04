 
Michelle Williams 'in touch' with costar James Van Der Beek?

Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek worked together in the hit teen drama 'Dawson's Creek'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Michelle Williams 'in touch' with costar James Van Der Beek?

Michelle Williams is "absolutely" in touch with her costar, James Van Der Beek, as he battles against cancer.

Speaking to ET on April 2 at the premiere of her new series, Dying for Sex, the 44-year-old actress said, "We're in contact, and he's in our hearts and our minds, and he knows that."

"And we're here for him in every  and all ways," Michelle told the outlet, although it's unclear who Michelle meant by "we."

For those unversed, Michelle and James worked together in the hit teen drama, Dawson's Creek.

In November 2024, James revealed he has colorectal cancer.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he told People magazine at that time.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good,” added the 48-year-old actor.

