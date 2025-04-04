Photo: Kim Kardashian takes major decision about Kanye West for kids: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly terrified after the recent series of erratic behaviours demonstrated by none other than her ex-husband, Kanye West.

According to the newest report of In Touch, Kim has implemented a “no mention” policy about the controversial rapper until he gets his act right.

“As much as she and everyone in the family is freaking out, no one is allowed to mention a word about Kanye and everything that’s happening if the kids are home,” claimed a source.

Previously, it was reported by RadarOnline.com that "in light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children."

“There’s certainly no trash talking allowed, the last thing she wants is for her kids to suffer added trauma,” the source further added.

“It’s absolutely horrifying, and she won’t be able to shield them from this forever, but they’re still young and she’s doing her best,” they continued of the pair’s four children.

They concluded, “So that means she’s limiting social media, the news is not turned on, she’s trying to keep them busy and just sticking to the routine as usual.”