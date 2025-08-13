Brandon Blackstock's obituary drops love life bombshell after Kelly Clarkson split

Brandon Blackstock’s obituary reveals romance twist after Kelly Clarkson split

Brandon Blackstock was in a “beautiful and loving” relationship with partner Brittney Marie Jones prior to his death, as per the late business manager’s obituary.

As per reports, Brittney was Brandon's ex wife, Kelly Clarkson's former assistant.

The orbituary publsihed on Tuesday, August 12, reads, “Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,”

For the unversed, Brandon passed away on August 7, after fighting a private battle with cancer at the age of 48.

According to Brittney's LinkedIn profile, she was appointed as Kelly's assistant from 2016 to 2020. The year she ended her work with the American Idol winner coincides with Kelly's divorce filing time.

Brandon and Kelly finalized their divorce in 2022 and shared two children, Remington and River.

Elsewhere in the tribute, Brandon was praised as a father and grandfather, noting he was “born to be a ‘Pa.’”

“Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father,” the obituary continued. “Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy.”