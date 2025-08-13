Adam Scott admits he gets 'sad' watching his old show

Adam Scott says 'Parks & Recreation' re-watching makes him 'sad'

Before Severance, Adam Scott is best known for Parks & Recreation as he admitted he does get "sad" re-watching it because he “misses it.”



He played Ben Wyatt in the NBC sitcom, as he recalled his time at the show with his costar and on-screen wife Amy Poehler on her podcast Good Hang.

"Do you remember we were texting just a couple months ago and just kind of commented on how nice they are?" the actor said referring to their characters, Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope.

"They're so nice. They're so much nicer than us," Amy recalled. "Every woman deserves a Ben. Every woman deserves a partner like Ben, who roots for you and looks at you and is just like, 'That's my gal.' Everyone deserves that kind of relationship."

The 52-year-old noted, "Looking back, it's like they were just in love with each other immediately."

The Mean Girls star also said the chemistry of their characters was due to "they really rooted for each other and they respected each other."

Elsewhere in the interview, Amy, in a light manner, pointed out Adam's role in Severance, where he portrayed Mark Scout.

"Because you're stuck in a ****** weird office, you're running in a white hallway," the actress remarked. "And you don't even know where you're going. I mean, every hallway looks the same."

Adam, in agreement, said, "Too much running," noting he "gets lost every day" on the set. "It's exhausting and confusing."

Parks and Recreation is available on Peacock.