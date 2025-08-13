 
Geo News

Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding

Demi Lovata shares details about the wedding she had last May

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 13, 2025

Demi Lovato shares details on wedding in May
Demi Lovato shares details on wedding in May

Demi Lovata and Jordan Jutes Lutes had a picture-perfect wedding in California on May 25.

The Heart Attack singer shared the details on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “We got engaged in December, and I started planning in January. ‘Cause I was like, ‘I don’t want to be stressed. That’s the last thing I want.’ And so we started planning early, and we found a venue immediately."

She further recalled, “We found all the other pieces of the puzzle pretty much immediately, and then of course it’s stressful leading up to the wedding because you want everything to go perfect." 

“You don’t want anything to be messed up. And it’s like, ‘Is it gonna rain?’ All these things, all these variables, but when I say the day couldn’t have gone more perfect, like it was— everything went right," the 32-year-old continued.

“It was such an amazing day. I was overjoyed and just like, it was the best day of my life," she added.

For the guests at the wedding, Demi acknowledged her initial list “wanted to keep it as small as possible,” but ultimately she ended up adding more people.

“I kept being like, ‘Oh, but I need to invite this person. Oh, but I need to invite [so and so].’ So the number kept growing,” the pop icon added. “It was really intimate. It was like 140-150, which I think was, like, the perfect size to be honest.”

Demi and Jordan took their romance public in August 2022 and announced their engagement in 2023.

Travis Kelce shares heartwarming similarities between Taylor Swift, mom Donna
Travis Kelce shares heartwarming similarities between Taylor Swift, mom Donna
'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer sees new murder mystery video
'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer sees new murder mystery
Hulk Hogan served final duty for son Nick before death video
Hulk Hogan served final duty for son Nick before death
RZA pitches bold name idea for Rihanna's next baby
RZA pitches bold name idea for Rihanna's next baby
Travis Kelce blames showbiz career for NFL loss?
Travis Kelce blames showbiz career for NFL loss?
Inside Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift's decades long feud
Inside Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift's decades long feud
Emma Stone calls THIS 'the greatest gift' of her life video
Emma Stone calls THIS 'the greatest gift' of her life
Seth Rogen wanted to 'scream at someone' during THIS 'The Studio' scene
Seth Rogen wanted to 'scream at someone' during THIS 'The Studio' scene