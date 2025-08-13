Demi Lovato looks back at 'picture perfect' wedding

Demi Lovato shares details on wedding in May

Demi Lovata and Jordan Jutes Lutes had a picture-perfect wedding in California on May 25.



The Heart Attack singer shared the details on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “We got engaged in December, and I started planning in January. ‘Cause I was like, ‘I don’t want to be stressed. That’s the last thing I want.’ And so we started planning early, and we found a venue immediately."

She further recalled, “We found all the other pieces of the puzzle pretty much immediately, and then of course it’s stressful leading up to the wedding because you want everything to go perfect."

“You don’t want anything to be messed up. And it’s like, ‘Is it gonna rain?’ All these things, all these variables, but when I say the day couldn’t have gone more perfect, like it was— everything went right," the 32-year-old continued.

“It was such an amazing day. I was overjoyed and just like, it was the best day of my life," she added.

For the guests at the wedding, Demi acknowledged her initial list “wanted to keep it as small as possible,” but ultimately she ended up adding more people.

“I kept being like, ‘Oh, but I need to invite this person. Oh, but I need to invite [so and so].’ So the number kept growing,” the pop icon added. “It was really intimate. It was like 140-150, which I think was, like, the perfect size to be honest.”

Demi and Jordan took their romance public in August 2022 and announced their engagement in 2023.