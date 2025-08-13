Katy Perry shares better chemistry with Justin Trudeau than Orlando Bloom?

Photo: Katy Perry new beau Justin Trudeau branded more 'exciting' than Orlando Bloom: Report

Katy Perry is reportedly “giddy” about her budding romance with Justin Trudeau, who is also the Canadian Prime Minister.

Fans have been buzzing after the pop star and Trudeau were spotted together on multiple outings last month, sparking romance rumors.

Meanwhile, Katy’s ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom has remained mostly silent on the speculation.

Dishing more details about Katy's new romance, a source told Star Magazine, “It’s very new, but it’s hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by, at least in Katy’s eyes.”

The insider shared, “She’s fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 40-year-old singer confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom in July, while the 53-year-old has been separated from his wife Sophie since 2023.

According to this spy, Justin has been courting Katy with sweet gestures like park strolls, dinners, and drinks in Montreal, notably two days before attending her concert.

“He really has Katy on a pedestal. Their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about," the source also remarked.

"This has all been very exciting for her,” they concluded.