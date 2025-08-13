Sophie Turner's costar Gianni Paolo slams 'crazy' mom-shaming backlash

Gianni Paolo defends Sophie Turner amid online parenting criticism

Sophie Turner’s Trust costar Gianni Paolo has defended her after she faced mom-shaming online.

In a recent chat with Page Six Radio on Tuesday, August 12, Gianni, 29, praised Sophie's parenting and called the criticism “crazy,” showing strong support for his costar amid the online backlash.

Sofie is a "great mother," Gianni gushed.

"She's very mature as a human being," Gianni told the outlet.

He also mentioned that her daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, whom she shares with ex Joe Jonas, were on set with her “most of the time.”

The backlash began when Turner posted a video from an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, writing, “Bucket hats & beers. That'll do me. Thank you @levis.”

One follower commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Sophie did not play coy and responded, writing, “Ah, I'm so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can't think for themselves.”

She sarcastically cleared that she is not the only parent of her kids and has shared custody with their father, “So, get this … There's this crazy thing called shared custody.”

“Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day,” she quipped.

For those unversed, Turner shares custody of her two daughters with Jonas following their 2023 divorce after four years of marriage. The split included a public custody battle.