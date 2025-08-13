Barack Obama's reaction to George Clooney, Larry David's competition over him revealed

Photo: Barack Obama laughs as George Clooney, Larry David fight for attention: Source

George Clooney and Larry David are reportedly longtime admirers of Barack Obama.

However, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com revealed that the former president enjoys having them as his Hollywood pals.

It should also be noted that the awkward rivalry hasn’t escaped the notice of either George Clooney or Larry David.

An insider explained, “Larry prides himself on his relationship with former President Obama, and so does George, but is there really room for both of these guys in Obama’s life?”

“It’s an unresolved question with a lot at stake as Obama and his team prepare to open his enormous presidential library on the South Side of Chicago next year.”

It has been reported that the $800 million complex is slated to open in 2026 “once the weather lifts,” according to the Obama Foundation’s spokesperson.

The source continued, “Larry and George both want to be by his side for that historic event, and it’s not clear who has the upper hand.”

“It’s going to be one or the other, and not both, and Obama likes it that way. Larry is Obama’s golf buddy and favorite comedian, but George is much more politically involved and prominent on the world stage.”

It benefited Obama to have these two vying for the honor of introducing him at the biggest moment of his post-political career.

David has been spotted golfing with Obama on Martha’s Vineyard, where they both own summer homes.

“Larry has been playing golf with Obama for years and clearly thinks this gives him the edge,” the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, George Clooney personally welcomed Barack and Michelle Obama backstage at his Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, in May “made a big fuss over them, so he thinks he’s the shoo-in,” the source added.

In conclusion, the source said of the prominent political figure “He’s probably laughing behind their backs.”