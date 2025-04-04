 
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reportedly felt awkward post affair rumours while filming 'Anyone But You'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly keeping their relationship status under wraps.

According to a new report of Life & Style, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are together, but they have been hiding their romance from “family.”

Sharing the reason for keeping their romance under wraps, a source close to the couple claimed, “the intense reaction [Sydney and Glen] received because of their connection was awkward.”

“But it was obvious to everyone that there was something there,” they continued.

For those unversed, the duo sparked romance rumours when they oozed sizzling chemistry in the 2023's Netflix romcom flick, Anyone But You.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, “It was more than just a spark between two costars.”

In an interview with Men’s Health from 2023, Glen was asked about his alleged affair with Sydney Sweeney

In response to this topic, he explicitly mentioned that the rampant gossip was overwhelming for him.

He addressed, “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair."

"But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now,” The Dark Night Rises actor admitted.

The actor didn't directly deny the romance rumors but rectified the interviewer when referring to the relationship with his co-star as an "alleged affair."

