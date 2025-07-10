Jennifer Aniston ditches dating apps, trusts friends to play cupid

Jennifer Aniston leans on longtime pals to help her find a beau

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly ditched dating apps as she leans on longtime friends Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie to help her find love again.

According to Heat Magazine, the couple, who share a decades-long friendship with the Friends alum, have quietly taken on the role of matchmakers.

An insider has shared that Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, is said to prefer a more traditional setup through trusted friends.

“Jen is very old-school,” the insider said of Aniston. “She’s got no interest in a risky romance or random hook-ups, she’s not interested in rekindling things with any of her exes, and the idea of signing up to a dating app makes her cringe.”

“She’s really counting on her friends to set her up, and that’s where Adam and Jackie come in,” they added. “The cool thing about their friendship group is that it’s constantly expanding.”

“Adam is always working with new people, and Jackie is so involved in their kids’ lives and meeting other parents, so they kind of know everybody."

The report further shared how Sandler has “an army of comedy actors and writers in the generation below him who worship the ground he walks on.”

“He knows some pretty impressive younger talent in their late thirties and forties, who are just picking up steam in the business.”

The source added that its like that Aniston’s next partner would be from Sandler’s group.

“Jackie and Adam would love to be the ones to help Jen break out of this rut, and it’ll be done discreetly and with the best intentions,” they added.