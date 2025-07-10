Dean Cain gets honest about James Gunn's 'Superman' vision

Dean Cain questions James Gunn’s vision for Superman

Dean Cain, an American actor best known for portraying Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, is doubtful regarding James Gunn’s new vision for the film.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Cain shared his concerns and said, “How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters, I don’t think is a great idea.”

He further continued, “The ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

Later in the conversation, Cain explained his viewpoint saying, “It’s being portrayed as a real negative thing that we want people to follow our immigration laws, which is insane to me.”

“I feel we are in a bad situation here now because it’s being stoked by politicians and by NGOs that have a political agenda. And I think bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think its going to hurt the numbers on the movie.”

For context, Gunn recently told the Sunday Times “Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn’s remarks sparked controversy, particularly among the anti-immigrant MAGA base, which apparently includes Cain.

At the Superman premiere on July 7, several cast members were asked questions on the matter. According to a Variety report, Gunn responded with, “I think this movie is for everyone. I don’t have anything to say to anybody. I’m not here to judge people. I think this is a movie about kindness, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”