Olivia Munn shares hilarious anecdote about John Mulaney’s proposal

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who had been in a relationship for three years, made their commitment official by getting married in July 2024.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood actress recalled a hilarious anecdote about her proposal.

"My best friend Corinne, she texts me and says, 'Hey are you alone?' Immediately I turned to John and say, 'Oh my God,” she said. “Corinne just asked if I'm alone. She wants to tell me something really interesting. I'm gonna go call her.'”

"So I immediately betray her by telling him that she wants to talk alone. And when I go in the other room and call her, she says, 'Hey, John called me.”

Revealing her ideal proposal idea that The Predator actress wanted a small ceremony with close family members and friends, she told the host, “He doesn't want me to ask you directly, but is there anything that you want for your proposal?'"

Recalling the lied that Munn told her husband about the phone call, she continued, “I said, 'She's having really bad trouble in her marriage. 'They're not having s**. It's been six months.'"

Before concluding, the 44-year-old actress shared that her partner learned about the lie after he proposed to her, and she added, “This is how I'm starting off my marriage."