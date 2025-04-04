King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light

A new report has come to light that gives more insight into how King Charles now views his relationship with the media has changed.

The report in question has been shared by royal author Gareth Russell and he claims the King “still believes in free press” despite the treatment Prince Harry and his wife Queen Camilla underwent in the year past.

In his chat with GB News the author was quoted saying, “Like many families, you have to accept that different members and different generations have sometimes very different views about politics, society and all of the big issues.”

But “despite his own previously very difficult relationship with the press, particularly in the 1990s, he's still someone who believes that a Free Press is an important part of British democracy.”

However before signing off he did make it clear that the relationship does not mean the King would be open to giving them “a blank check” but rather to focus on giving “the freedom to express difficult opinions”, for journalistic ethics.

For those unversed King Charles recently hailed journalism as the “cornerstone of our democracy” as well.