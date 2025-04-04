Lily James reveals fashion secret

Lily James just stunned everyone with her latest fashion week.

She wore an elegant black ensemble that hugged her waist at the Dior’s AW25 show, held in the Jardin des Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week.

The dress was an off-shoulder, paired with wide-leg tailored trousers, razor-sharp Dior slingbacks, and a Lady Dior bag in her hands along with bold heels and softly styled blonde hair.

However, the significance of this particular look was revealed a month later, were everyone realized that the fashionable attire carried a rather personal meaning for her.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Cinderella star shared a series of images featuring her looks from Paris and the caption read, “Quand ta grand-mère est française.”

This translates into: When your grandmother is French.

The posts, along with French aesthetics, also contained a personal touch, as James uploaded monochromatic pictures of her maternal grandmother within the carousel.

Lily James preached that sometimes, style is not invented but inherited as she carried her own modern French girl style: effortless and minimal.