 
Geo News

Lily James reveals fashion secret

Lily James’ thought behind fashion look for Dior AW25 show revealed

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Lily James reveals fashion secret
Lily James reveals fashion secret 

Lily James just stunned everyone with her latest fashion week.

She wore an elegant black ensemble that hugged her waist at the Dior’s AW25 show, held in the Jardin des Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week.

The dress was an off-shoulder, paired with wide-leg tailored trousers, razor-sharp Dior slingbacks, and a Lady Dior bag in her hands along with bold heels and softly styled blonde hair.

However, the significance of this particular look was revealed a month later, were everyone realized that the fashionable attire carried a rather personal meaning for her.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Cinderella star shared a series of images featuring her looks from Paris and the caption read, “Quand ta grand-mère est française.”

This translates into: When your grandmother is French.

The posts, along with French aesthetics, also contained a personal touch, as James uploaded monochromatic pictures of her maternal grandmother within the carousel.

Lily James preached that sometimes, style is not invented but inherited as she carried her own modern French girl style: effortless and minimal. 

Lucas Bravo breaks silence on romance with Shailene Woodley
Lucas Bravo breaks silence on romance with Shailene Woodley
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening