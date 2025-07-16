 
Megan Thee Stallion drops TikTok video with Klay Thompson, then deletes it

Megan Thee Stallion recently shared a TikTok video with her beau, Klay Thompson, in which she was seen opening a gift he bought for her

July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper and singer-songwriter, recently shared a new video with her boyfriend Klay Thompson.

The Hot Girl Summer singer uploaded a video on Monday, July 14, of herself unpacking the Labubus that the NBA star had bought for her.

In the video, with Klay staying out of vie, she was saying, “Okay, I’m opening up Labubus that my man got me,” while sitting on his lap.

Later in the video she said, " Thank you to my man for this box," as she reached for another box to open.

However, she later deleted the video.

For those unversed, Klay Thompson who is an American professional basketball player, confirmed his romance with Megan Thee Stallion in an Instagram post with the caption, 'Sweet Bells son.'

In one photo, Klay and Megan appear to be holding hands while walking onto a beach.

Klay’s confirmation comes after speculation earlier this week that the two were dating, sparked by Megan sharing photos in which the basketball player can be seen in the background.

