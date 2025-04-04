 
Meghan Markle's patterns of bullying and Sentebale woes take a bad turn

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's issues over the Sentebale row rears its ugly head now that people have started asking questions

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves under the microscope over the bullying allegations that have followed them in years past.

This has also led royal commentator Phil Dampier to sit on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show with Matt Wilkinson and dish on the consequences that may erupt from such a move.

In My Dampier’s eyes, “It has been a catastrophic few days for Harry and Meghan hasn't it.”

Plus “I think their reputation is already fairly low but to have a black woman who is head of your charity accuse you of the very things other people have accused you of for many years - it couldn't get much worse really.”

“I expected Dr Chandauka has her faults and maybe she's not perfect but this is unfortunately following a pattern of allegations of bullying,” he also pointed out during his interview.

Mr Dampier didn’t end there and also referenced some past instances and added, “there was also the Spotify scandal who called them 'grifters'. It's following a pattern that they are very difficult people to work for if not bullies.”

