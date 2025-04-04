Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed’ him

Sir Elton John just admitted that he hated the thought of his latest album being the same as his previous music.

The 78-year-old prolific musician, who has released a total of 32 studio albums since the start of his career, revealed why he decided to collaborated with Brandi Carlile on the project, Who Believes In Angels?

"I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again… I wanted the album to move forward because I'm always trying to look forward,” the Hakuna Matata hitmaker told The Sun.

“If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself,” he added.

Explaining the need to have Carlile on board for the album, John continued, “I needed her, I needed her talent, her energy, her humour, and her brilliant lyrics. I've got two of the greatest lyric writers in the world: Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile.”

“The lyrics in front of me, if you can't write great songs for those then, that's my great talent, to be able to interpret those beautiful lyrics quickly,” the Rocket Man singer further stated.

"When we got going, it was like, whoosh, like an express train,” Sir Elton John concluded.