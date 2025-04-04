 
Geo News

Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed' him

Sir Elton John talked about the one thing he took very seriously

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed’ him
Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed’ him

Sir Elton John just admitted that he hated the thought of his latest album being the same as his previous music.

The 78-year-old prolific musician, who has released a total of 32 studio albums since the start of his career, revealed why he decided to collaborated with Brandi Carlile on the project, Who Believes In Angels?

"I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again… I wanted the album to move forward because I'm always trying to look forward,” the Hakuna Matata hitmaker told The Sun.

“If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself,” he added.

Explaining the need to have Carlile on board for the album, John continued, “I needed her, I needed her talent, her energy, her humour, and her brilliant lyrics. I've got two of the greatest lyric writers in the world: Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile.”

“The lyrics in front of me, if you can't write great songs for those then, that's my great talent, to be able to interpret those beautiful lyrics quickly,” the Rocket Man singer further stated.

"When we got going, it was like, whoosh, like an express train,” Sir Elton John concluded. 

Miley Cyrus pays subtle nod to Paul McCartney in latest song
Miley Cyrus pays subtle nod to Paul McCartney in latest song
Comedian Russell Brand slapped with rape accusations
Comedian Russell Brand slapped with rape accusations
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' product line slammed as 'pathetic' by royal experts video
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' product line slammed as 'pathetic' by royal experts
King Charles holds audience at Windsor Castle
King Charles holds audience at Windsor Castle
Pierce Brosnan spills the tea on next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan spills the tea on next James Bond
Zoe Saldana enjoys major game day
Zoe Saldana enjoys major game day
Prince William makes exciting announcement as he plans Brazil visit
Prince William makes exciting announcement as he plans Brazil visit
Glen Powell's true feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir
Glen Powell's true feelings revealed as Sydney Sweeney romance rumors stir