Kim Kardashian fuels reunion speculation with Kanye West amid Bianca 'divorce'

Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination when she posed for pictures recently, using her Instagram account to flaunt not just her clothes but her curves too.

She shared multiple photos after her former husband Kanye West confirmed his rift with his current wife Bianca Censori and reports suggested that the couple might be heading for divorce.

Initially some people speculated that Kanye West always wanted Bianca Censori to emulate Kim Kardashian as he allegedly still has feelings for his former wife.

If speculations are to be believed it was the other way around when Kim posed for her latest photos.

In the pictures, she bore striking resemblance to Bianca Censori, not that she has been averse to flaunting a bit of skin.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post got mixed reactions from her hundreds of followers in the comments section.

While most of them were simply in awe of her beauty, others criticized her for wearing revealing clothes.

Some fans speculate that Kim's post was a way of comforting Kanye West, also known as Ye, amid reports that Censori left him.

