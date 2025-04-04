Kylie Jenner takes firm stand against mom Kris amid Timothee Chalamet romance

Reality TV momager Kris Jenner is on cloud nine thinking about all the publicity Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s engagement and wedding will bring.

"Kris is determined to have her way," an insider told Radar Online of the momager.

The mole explained: "She's seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, a documentary-style film on the buildup to the ceremony itself, sponsors for the wedding and reception, and tons of merchandise. The wheels of Kris' mind never stop spinning."

"As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules. It's a benefit to them as well as her," declared the source.

"Husbands and boyfriends and fiancés must conform to the family traditions," the source continued. "It's always been that way. When one of them gets married, Kris always has a say in how they'll handle the publicity."

However, the mole noted that the Khy founder wants to keep things private and doesn’t let her mom interfere.

"Kylie, though, will not have it. She wants Kris to butt out and stay out of her affairs," the source remarked.