Gabby Windey drops bombshell accusations against Michael Buble

Gabby Windey holds nothing back as she reveals why Michael Buble is ‘beyond dead’ to her

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Gabby Windey recently called out Michael Buble, claiming the singer made her uncomfortable during his time as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars. 

The 34-year-old TV personality appeared on the April 3 episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ podcast, Las Culturistas, where she reminisced about an uncomfortable moment with Buble from her time on Dancing with the Stars in 2022. 

Windey quipped, “Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me,” and admitted that this is “not the first, second, third, or fourth time” she has publicly uttered “mad s***” about the 49-year-old singer and songwriter.

“I will also scream it,” she emphasised, prior to explaining the reason behind her feelings for him. 

Expressing her feelings, The Bachelorette alum went on to claim, saying, “He, like, literally eye-f****d me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer. I’m like, ‘I’m for sure getting a 10 out of this guy.’” 

Rogers said maybe the Spicy Margarita crooner was “trying to flirt” by giving her a 9 instead of a 10, to which Windey replied, “I don’t know. That is not the way to flirt with me. I don’t do that.” 

“I like the love bomb,” she concluded by saying.

