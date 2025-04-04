Dave Coulier claims 'Bob Saget still reaches out' to him after death

Dave Coulier recently shared a heartfelt and unexpected way his late Full House co-star Bob Saget still brings him joy.

Conversing with Parade for its March cover, the 65-year-old actor revealed that his late co-star Saget, who passed away in 2022 at 65, appears in his dreams.

Coulier quipped, “I miss Bob so much. I truly had a brother [in him]. I met Bob when I was 18 years old.”

He added, “And by the way, yes, he comes to me in my dreams and he always does something silly and foolish and makes me laugh.”

The Light is Waiting star, who is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, noted that if Saget were still alive, “he would have called me every day” during his illness.

“‘How are you doing? What’s the prognosis, Dave? Tell me what’s going on.’ He would have driven me crazy,” he stated.

“It was a lovable crazy that he had. I think about him often. I’ll be having a moment of clarity, and I’ll think, ‘Oh, call Bob,’ and then I realize I can’t,” Dave Coulier remarked.