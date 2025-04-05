Craig Conover dishes on engagement ring he gave ex Paige DeSorbo

Craig Conover revealed details of the engagement ring he specially designed for his ex Paige DeSorbo.

During the season 10 reunion of Southern Charm, the 36-year-old TV personality shared some insights of the 4-carat elongated cushion cut diamond ring he made for the Giggly Squad podcaster.

Aside from the big 4-carat diamond, tiny diamonds weighing half a carat were also engraved around the band.

"She was like, ‘I’d like you to get me a ring, I think it’s time,'" Conover recalled of the moment he decided to make the big purchase. However, he added, "By the time I got the ring she was like, ‘I’d rather you wait until after I announce the business.’ But looking back, it didn’t feel totally right. I was nervous, but not the good type of nervous."

The show host, Andy Cohen, then asked, "What will you do with it?"

As the show was pre-recorded before Conover confirmed the whereabouts of the ring on Watch What Happens Live in March.

"I’ll bring it back to the jeweler. I don’t re-gift jewelry," Conover noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple, who first met on the first season of Bravo's Winter House, parted ways in December 2024 after three years of dating.