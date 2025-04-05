Elton John opens up about 'distressing' battle with blindness

Elton John is opening up about how he is adjusting to life following blindness.

"I can see you but," the veteran musician, 78, began in an interview with The Times on Friday.

He continued, "I can't see TV, I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up."

"It's distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have."

John, who lives with his husband David Furnish, 62, and their sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, continued with gratitude, "I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye] So you say to yourself, just get on with it."

Elton John contracted a severe eye infection in July which left him blind in his right eye, with 'limited vision' in his left

In an earlier interview in February, John shared that he now has a newfound respect for sight-impaired people and understands how lucky he is.

"There have been days I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am, I've got a new respect for sight-impaired people, but I've got a great life and hopefully my sight will improve."

"I've beaten addiction, health issues and can pick myself up, dust myself off."