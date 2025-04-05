Brooklyn Beckham names song mom Victoria played at his birth

Brooklyn Beckham was born listening to music, literally!

The aspiring 26-year-old chef named the iconic pop song his mom, Victoria Beckham was listening to when she gave birth to him.

It was none other than Abba’s song from their 1999 musical Mama Mia!

This information was revealed by Brooklyn himself while he was promoting his latest hot sauce brand on Instagram.

As an Italian chef asked him, “Mamma mia. Are you going to put me out of a job?” the son of Victoria and star footballer, David Beckham, responded, “That's funny as I was born to a Mamma Mia! song,” adding, “Well, I'm not an actual chef. I just make hot sauce.”

This update comes after Brooklyn unveiled an exciting new collaboration last week as he launched his hot sauce brand, Cloud23.

Cloud 23 is inspired from his father’s No. 23 jersey that David wore at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, and is available in two flavours, Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero.

Currently the son of Victoria and David Beckham revealed that he would be joining forces with NYC dumpling restaurant Mimi Cheng's to launch the “ultimate dumpling collab.”