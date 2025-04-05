Pierce Brosnan looks back at major injury during 'Bond' making

 
Pierce Brosnan opens up about an injury he had ahead of 'GoldenEye' shooting

April 05, 2025

Pierce Brosnan has first appeared in GoldenEye as a 007 agent. But ahead of the shooting, he suffered an injury which later impacted a scene.

"I had actually just had hand surgery, to tell you the truth. I had sliced this tendon open at home, the actor said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting his upcoming show, MobLand.

He continued, “So I'd been in a splint for about 12 weeks, and I got 11it off the first morning of shooting James Bond. Six-page scene, and I could hardly move my hand."

Despite the injury, Pierce said he powered through. "The very first shot is the camera following Robbie Coltrane, and he comes behind a curtain, and I point the gun to his head, and he says, 'Only three men in the world own that weapon, and I've killed two of them,'" adding, "So we went for the take, and my finger went, 'toot' — like this,"

However, GoldenEye’s director, Martin Campbell, eventually noticed the problem and provided a fix to correct it.

“I shouldn't be even telling you this, but anyway, Martin Campbell was the director, and he said, 'Let's go again. Let’s go again,'" he continued.

"Same line, finger just went like that. So, I got a Band-Aid, and I stuck it to the gun. And that was it, problem solved," Pierce concluded.

