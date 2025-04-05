Emily Ratajkowski makes stunning appearance after 'worst haircut'

Emily Ratajkowski has made sure to rock even in her “worst haircut.”

As reported by People Magazine, Emily was spotted filming a new campaign for the hair care brand in New York City’s Meatpacking District, alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Despite recently calling her new bangs “the worst haircut of my life,” the In Darkness actress looked stunning.

Donning a fitted, light-coloured dress, Emily held hands with Sydney as they posed for the cameras.

Notably, Sydney wore a cream toned hemline dress paired with peep-toe heels and chic oval sunglasses.

It is worth mentioning that this appearance comes just days after Emily debuted her new haircut on TikTok.

She joked that her bangs were so short, they resembled a mullet. "We have bangs starting from the back of my head, so it’s basically like a mullet. This is air-dried by the way," she said, before adding that this was "the worst haircut of my life."

Emily also shared that her friends were “low-key concerned” about her mental health after seeing the drastic change. She thanked Kérastase on Instagram for “letting me keep my job.”

Additionally, Emily Ratajkowski and Sydney Sweeney were later seen attending the Kérastase pop-up event at Lavan New York.