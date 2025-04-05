Meghan Markle warned expensive product line will lose customers

Meghan Markle launched her brand As Ever recently and sold out products within minutes. However, given the high prices of the products, an expert has predicted losses for the Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks noted the products’ hefty price tags and made a prediction of what products will next come out of Meghan’s store.

As Ever’s first collection included a raspberry spread with and without the keepsake packaging, herbal hibiscus tea, edible flower sprinkles, herbal lemon ginger tea, herbal peppermint tea, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles included and limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb.

James told The Daily Express, “Well, I feel that her shop is geared towards the elite and people with more money than sense - and not the everyday person. I’m not sure if it’s her who has set the prices but for me seems a little bit extreme.”

“All I know is that it must be really, really exceptional for them prices,” he remarked.

“I think her product ranges started off quite small and will no doubt increase it over time,” he noted.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t bring out her own cookware houseware, aprons,” he continued.

Jameson also explained that due high prices like $28 for her limited edition honey, Meghan Markle will likely lose deals with supermarkets.