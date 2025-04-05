 
Lucas Bravo opens up about major romance rumors with Shailene Woodley

Lucas Bravo reportedly confirms new romance rumors with Shailene Woodley while accepting that he's 'really happy'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 05, 2025

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo has confirmed he is in a new relationship with Divergent actress Shailene Woodley. 

According to People, he said that he’s “really happy.” 

The couple first sparked dating rumors in March 2025 after being spotted on two consecutive PDA-filled outings in Paris.

Bravo, who previously shared his views on love and connection in interviews, revealed he is drawn to “instant connection” and values vulnerability in a partner. 

Moreover, the French actor also reflected on his past, stating he spent much of his twenties prioritizing love as a path to self-discovery and growth, as per the outlet. 

Meanwhile, Woodley, who was formerly engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has spoken openly about her desire for motherhood, expressing hopes of raising a child in a healthier world. 

Despite keeping their romance relatively private, both stars appear to be embracing their newfound connection with joy and optimism, as per the publication. 

