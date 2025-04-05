'Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian private messages' resurface amid marriage 'troubles'

Amid speculations about a rift between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, screenshots of an alleged exchange of explicit messages between the Canadian singer and Kourtney Kardashian have been widely circulated online.

The emergence of messages coincided with Hailey Bieber's dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The model sparked debate about her "troubled marriage" after she was spotted leaving dinner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner without her husband by her side.

Although authenticity of the messages between the two celebrities are not confirmed, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were rumored to be in a relationship in the past.

In 2016, sources claimed they were "hooking up on and off" for months, but insiders suggested Kourtney was using Justin to get back at her partner Scott Disick.

Justin later stated he was "being used" and didn't seem serious about the relationship. Kourtney's son, Reign Disick, also debunked rumors that Justin was his father.

The two were spotted together at a church night in 2017, sparking speculation about a possible rekindling of their romance.

Kourtney Kardashian is 14 years older than Justin, which may have contributed to the rumors surrounding their relationship.