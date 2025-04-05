Paul Schrader accused of sexual harassment: Who is Jane Doe?

A 26-year-old woman has accused Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” of sexually harassing her.

According to the US media, in a legal filing the woman who worked as Paul's assistant , identified only as Jane Doe, has has also accused him of backing out of an agreement to pay her a settlement.

She alleged that Schrader grabbed her and kissed her against her will while they were at the Cannes Film Festival last year for the premiere of his latest film, “Oh, Canada.”

She said she protested and was able to free herself and flee the room, she alleges.

Three days later, the woman alleged that Schrader, 78, summoned her to his hotel room, claiming that he was “dying,” and then exposed his genitals to her.

The woman’s attorneys allege that Schrader’s lawyers agreed to a monetary settlement, but that after some “soul searching” he backed out of the deal. They filed a motion in state court in New York to enforce the terms of the agreement, and to recover attorneys’ fees and costs.

Social media users expressed shock and cynicism, given Schrader’s outspoken persona and past comments on #MeToo and cancel culture.

A couple of users referred to his 2021 Deadline interview where he called cancel culture “infectious,” tying it ironically to his current situation, but they didn’t speculate on Jane Doe.

“Wonder if she’s someone we’d recognize from his film circles,” said one X user.

Another mentioned her role as his assistant from 2021-2024, suggesting she might be “some young industry hopeful.”

"John Doe" and "Jane Doe" are placeholder names used in legal and other contexts to refer to unidentified or anonymous individuals.