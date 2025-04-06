Chris Hemsworth names Hollywood star he found 'intimidating'

Chris Hemsworth was nervous about working with Halle Berry.

The Australian actor, 41, made the confession during Amazon MGM Studios' presentation at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday.

"I've admired Halle's work for many, many years," Hemsworth began as he chatted with E! News alongside Berry about their upcoming film Crime 101.

"I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing," Hemsworth added in the joint interview on the event's red carpet.

The Thor star admitted that his costar immediately put him at ease on set.

"Certain people just bring out not just the best in you, but also sort of a comfort level where it feels like it's a place to explore and it's a place to examine different ideas and try different things. And that was the experience [with Berry]," Hemsworth continued, adding, "I loved every second of it."

Berry also spoke fondly of her costar, declaring him "one of my new favorite people in the whole wide world" after sharing the screen together.

"[He's] a stand-up guy," she said. "I won't go into it now but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I'm gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman. He didn't have to do it and he did it."

Hemsworth returned the gesture, replying, "Back at ya."