Jack Black marks major milestone with ‘A Minecraft Movie'

Jack Black just achieved yet another milestone!

His movie, the adaptation of the blockbuster Minecraft video game, titled, A Minecraft Movie, has gotten the best opening weekend at the box office this year.

The Black and Jason Momoa starrer earned a whopping 55 million dollars on Friday and is expected to skyrocket to a solid 130 million dollars in the US from its first weekend, as per Deadline.

If the opening continues to remain a success up until the next weekend, A Minecraft Movie would then be near to breaking the record of the biggest opening for a video game adaptation of all time.

At the film's world premiere in London's Leicester Square, while Black performed Burt Bacharach's 1965 hit, he said, "What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”

The Kung Fu Panda talent continued, "We've got to work together, my God. There's so much violence and war and hatred. And that's what I love about this movie - there's a lot of love in it and there's a lot of creativity.”

"There is some anger and violence too, but in the end it's about friendship and working together to make a better place,” Jack Black concluded.