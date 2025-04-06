Liam Gallagher takes a stand in love child case

Liam Gallagher just took legal action!

The Oasis star, who comprises one half of the Gallagher brothers, hired a renowned US celebrity lawyer for his love child court case.

Judith Poller will be representing the Live Forever rocker after his former lover, Liza Ghorbani, requested an increase in payments for their daughter, Gemma.

For the unversed, Liza is a journalist who interviewed in 2010 that led to a brief love affair, resulting in the birth of their daughter in 2013.

Liam, who has never met Gemma, agreed on paying maintenance a decade ago but as per The Sun, the mother of his daughter is now seeking an increase.

His representation by Judith, who previously worked for stars like Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore, comes amid the Oasis star being expected to earn a reported 64 million dollars from his upcoming Oasis reunion tour.

It is also pertinent to mention that Liam Gallagher has four children from four different relationships namely Molly, 26, from his affair with Lisa Moorish; Lennon, 24, born during his marriage to Patsy Kensit; Gene, 23, from his marriage to All Saints star Nicole Appleton; and Gemma.