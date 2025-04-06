 
Geo News

Sharon Osbourne tried to rebuild Ozzy's will to live: Report

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Photo: Sharon Osbourne tried to rebuild Ozzys will to live: Report
Photo: Sharon Osbourne tried to rebuild Ozzy's will to live: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been side by side with husband, Ozzy Osbourne during his illness.

While the former TV show host recently sparked health concerns with her skinny appearance, a report mentioning the Black Sabbath singer’s health woes resurfaced.

“It’s a progressive disease,” dished a source privy to In Touch about the singer, who has been battling the Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

In the resurfaced article, the insider also claimed, “Ozzy is doing everything he can to fight it and getting all the best treatments,” noting, “but there is no cure.”

“He’s put up a tremendous fight for decades, but he’s ready to give up,” they added.

Speaking his resilient wife, Sharon, who has also battled against cancer, the insider dished, “Sharon’s trying to rebuild his will to go on, but people around them are beginning to brace for the worst.”

The insider went on to spill the beans on the recent Mad Monster Party cancellation, announced by Sharon earlier this month, “Things have taken a turn for the worse, and as always Sharon wants to protect him.”

“It’s such a short trip on a private jet for them to get from L.A. to Phoenix for the event, so it’s a terrible sign that he can’t even make that,” they concluded about the 75-year-old. 

