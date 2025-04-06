 
Jack Black pays tribute to band My Chemical Romance

Jack Black honoured My Chemical Romance at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ show

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Jack Black just performed a My Chemical Romance song!

At the popular comedic program, Saturday Night Live or SNL, the 55-year-old entertainer donned the famous “Black Parade”-era jacket and sang a part of the song, Welcome To The Black Parade.

This was during a sketch entitled Goth Kid On Vacation, while Black was fulfilling hosting duties for SNL for the fourth time.

Originally, the track was played by the band My Chemical Romance, who also performed the song on the show back in October 2006.

Additionally, to celebrate his return to SNL after 20 years, the Kung Fu Panda star performed a musical monologue.

This comes after Saturday Night Live marked its 50th anniversary with the show having invited many legendary rock bands from Green Day and Linkin Park to AC/DC and Metallica.

As for Jack Black, he is currently enjoying the success of his adaptation of the blockbuster Minecraft video game, titled, A Minecraft Movie.

The Black and Jason Momoa starrer got the best opening weekend at the box office this year earning a whopping 55 million dollars on Friday, as per Deadline. 

