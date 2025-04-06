Here's how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace life away from spotlight

Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are settling into a quieter routine during the offseason, prioritizing time together away from the public eye following a year that saw Kelce’s rising fame coincide with an underwhelming season on the field.

After nearly retiring in February following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, Kelce opted to return for another run, this time, with renewed focus.

According to Daily Mail, he’s determined not to let anything, including his high-profile relationship, stand in the way of Super Bowl success.

Moreover, Kelce’s romance with Swift went public in September 2023, and while the couple became a fan-favorite pairing, insiders say Kelce’s stardom may have taken a toll on his performance.

While speaking to Page Six, a source revealed the pair are now using the NFL's offseason and a brief pause in Swift’s Eras Tour to regroup.

In regards to this, an insider said, “Travis will be heading to training camp later this summer, and Taylor will eventually return to work, so this is a sliver of time they have all to themselves,” while describing their days as filled with home-cooked meals, movies, and family time.

While last year saw Kelce traveling the globe to support Swift and filming various projects, including Amazon’s Grotesquerie and a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, he’s now keeping a lower profile.

Furthermore, Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently praised Kelce’s off-season training efforts, attributing last season’s struggles to both increased fame and a string of injuries across the team’s offense.

With no 2025 tour dates announced for Swift, the couple is enjoying this rare period of calm.

Meanwhile, the Kelce family had reason to celebrate this week, as Travis became an uncle for the fourth time after his brother Jason and wife Kylie welcomed their daughter, Finnley Anne.