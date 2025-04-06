Photo: Ben Affleck spends quality time with family in new step out

Ben Affleck was recently papped donning a fresh look during an outing in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Gone Girl star was sighted with his son, Sam and mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, per Daily Mail.

During this step out, the former husband of Jennifer Lopez was clad in a sage green button-down shirt with rolled up sleeves, black jeans and black and gray sneakers.

This was one of Ben Affleck’s first public appearances since he talked about his divorce with Jennifer Lopez in a GQ Magazine interview.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers," he began.

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the 52-year-old continued. "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?"

"Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," he said, referring to The Mother actress.