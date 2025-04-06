Sir Elton John returns to SNL with electrifying performance

Sir Elton John made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend, delivering a show-stopping performance for the first time in over a decade, despite grappling with significant health challenges.

The 78-year-old music icon appeared as a musical guest alongside acclaimed singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

According to Daily Mail, the duo performed their newly released single Little Richard’s Bible from their collaborative album Who Believes in Angels? on the legendary Studio 8H stage.

Moreover, they later returned to perform the album's title track during the episode hosted by actor Jack Black.

Dressed in a white shacket, matching trousers, and his signature square green glasses, Elton dazzled audiences with his trademark energy and flawless piano skills.

His performance was further elevated by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, making it one of the evening’s standout moments.

The legendary artist, who first graced the SNL stage in 1982 and last appeared in 2011 as both host and musical guest, also showcased his comedic flair by participating in sketches with Jack Black, currently promoting his upcoming Minecraft film.

Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their admiration.

Many praised Elton’s performance as “incredible” and “legendary,” with comments like “Elton John is CRUSHING IT on SNL,” and “That sounded like Elton of old... as in Crocodile Rock old.”

Elton’s return comes in the wake of his recent revelations about a distressing battle with vision loss.

The singer has been coping with a severe eye infection contracted in July, which left him blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other.

While speaking to The Times, he shared the emotional toll it has taken: “I can't read, watch TV or see my boys play sports… It's distressing.”

Despite the challenges, Elton remains optimistic. “I still have my wonderful family. I've beaten addiction, health issues, and can pick myself up, dust myself off ,” he said, referring to his husband David Furnish and their sons, Zachary and Elijah.