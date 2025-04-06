Eva Longoria drops bombshell about 'Desperate Housewives' reboot

Eva Longoria, who rose to fame as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, has declared she would be first in line if the hit series ever gets a reboot.

For the unversed, the 50-year-old actress was one of the breakout stars of the popular show that started in 2004 and lasted eight seasons.

In a talk with Stellar magazine this weekend, Longoria articulated her thoughts on doing a reboot, saying, “I would be the first person.”

The John Wick star went on to state that she was “super proud” of the show’s legacy, admitting that the show’s success helped open the door for more female-led dramas.

She quipped, “I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go, ‘Gabby!’ I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had.”

Longoria confessed that she was surprised by receiving sudden attention from the show as the youngest cast member and remembered a trip to London when people were waiting outside her hotel.

“I said: ‘Is Bono here?’ And they said: ‘No, they are here for you, that’s why they are out there.’ I couldn’t believe they would even know me, because I’d never been to London. And that [realisation of the global reach of the show] was really weird and great at the same time,” she recalled.

“I only knew it was super special because it was odd. It was the first time I had read a dramedy, so I didn’t get it,” Eva Longoria concluded, calling to mind the moment when she first read the script.