Major twist in 'Harry Potter' TV series casting?

HBO’s MAX new series on Harry Potter is in the works, and casting has been underway. With a few have been reported to be casted including Nick Frost.

But the British comedian, who was reportedly tapped as Rubeus Hagrid, has recently made a statement which cast doubt on his alleged involvement.

Speaking at AwesomeCon, the actor said, “It’s in no way, shape, or form confirmed. I’m thrilled that I would even be considered.”

Earlier, Deadline reported that the 53-year-old was in talks to play the Hogwarts gatekeeper.

But HBO at the time said in a statement, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

However, what made fans speculate was Nick's activities on Instagram. Sharing a post with the caption, “What a bloody lovely day! It's happening, it's actually happening. Stay cool.”

While he followed actors who had been recently confirmed to appear in Harry Potter, John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.