 
Geo News

Major twist in 'Harry Potter' TV series casting?

Nick Frost's latest statement throws a question mark on casting in 'Harry Potter'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Major twist in Harry Potter TV series casting?
Major twist in 'Harry Potter' TV series casting?

HBO’s MAX new series on Harry Potter is in the works, and casting has been underway. With a few have been reported to be casted including Nick Frost. 

But the British comedian, who was reportedly tapped as Rubeus Hagrid, has recently made a statement which cast doubt on his alleged involvement.

Major twist in Harry Potter TV series casting?

Speaking at AwesomeCon, the actor said, “It’s in no way, shape, or form confirmed. I’m thrilled that I would even be considered.”

Earlier, Deadline reported that the 53-year-old was in talks to play the Hogwarts gatekeeper.

But HBO at the time said in a statement, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

However, what made fans speculate was Nick's activities on Instagram. Sharing a post with the caption, “What a bloody lovely day! It's happening, it's actually happening. Stay cool.”

While he followed actors who had been recently confirmed to appear in Harry Potter, John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their rows
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their rows
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment
Prince Harry likely to miss important court day in UK due to new clash video
Prince Harry likely to miss important court day in UK due to new clash
Pedro Pascal reflects on real-life connection to Joel in 'The Last of Us'
Pedro Pascal reflects on real-life connection to Joel in 'The Last of Us'
Sir Elton John returns to SNL with electrifying performance
Sir Elton John returns to SNL with electrifying performance
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle after cash grab
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle after cash grab
Halle Berry's raw admission about Chris Hemsworth comes to light
Halle Berry's raw admission about Chris Hemsworth comes to light
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's kids get special tour of King Charles' helicopter video
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's kids get special tour of King Charles' helicopter