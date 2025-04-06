Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional goodbye to Europe Leg of 'Short n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter wrapped up the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Carpenter shared glimpses from her unforgettable performances.

In the caption, the songstress penned an emotional note as she bid farewell to the European audience.

Carpenter wrote, "Copenhagen + Stockholm and that’s a wrap on Short n’ Sweet tour europe leg!!!!"

"These shows were straight out of my dreams," she added. "You guys and your silly chants and floor rumbles and peer pressuring me to chug, you were dressed to the nines- covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds I’ve ever had the honor to sing for.. this leg was one I’ll never forget!"

The Espresso hitmaker went on to add, "I love each and everyone of you so dearly. Thank you for coming!!! Thank you to my amazing crew for always working late!!!! till next show."

Sabrina Carpenter's European tour included stops in major cities like Copenhagen and Stockholm. Now, the Please Please Please hitmaker is set to return to the stage in London, England, for the next leg of her Short n' Sweet tour.