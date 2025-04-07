Ron Howard, Henry Winker reunite after 5 decades with 'Happy Days' costars

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunited with Anson Williams and Don Most after 5 decades of airing Happy Days.

On Saturday, April 5, the ABC hit sitcom actors made their first public appearance in 50 years, during a panel discussion at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh.

During the discussion, the group reminisced over their time on the popular show and shared sweet moments together.

Winkler, 79, confessed in a clip posted on the event's official Instagram page, that "this is the first time we've appeared this way in 50 years,"

In response, Howard, 71, joked, "It feels like 50 minutes."

The actor-turned-director went on to say, "It does. We're having so much fun hanging, and this is sort of our great excuse to come together, so thank you."

"It's just been a great show," Howard further added just before the group began a question-and-answer session. "Everyone has been so warm and wonderful — all your energy."

For those unversed, the sitcom ran for 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 to 1984.

As per ScreenRant, Happy Days explores "the lives of the Cunningham family and their friends in Milwaukee. Starring Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler as Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli, the show captures the essence of mid-20th-century American life. It enjoys iconic status for its nostalgic portrayal of teenage life and family dynamics."