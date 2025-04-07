Damon Wayans Sr. makes bold confession about earlier dating experience

Damon Wayans Sr. once dated his nephew's ex-girlfriend.

The comedian, 64, made the bold admission in an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast last week.

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing," Damon recalled before jokingly asking host and NFL star Shannon Sharpe, “You ain’t never done the Jackson 5?”—a reference to the fact that Jermaine Jackson married brother Randy Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Oaziaza.

Damon then explained that despite it being a controversial match, it was different in his mind.

He began by justifying it as his nephew and the girl had not been "in love."

He also cleared any possible cheating speculations, saying the relationship began around 2001 after he had split from his then-wife Lisa Thorner.

“I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].”

The Major Payne star addd that he also checked in with his nephew before pursuing a relationship with the woman to avoid any complications.

“I’m like, you know, ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’ And I went ahead and I fell in love and it was okay,” he said before joking, “Family gatherings is awkward.”

On the work front, Damon is starring in the CBS show Poppa’s House alongside his son Damon Wayans Jr., 42.

His brother, Marlon Wayans, 52, has also appeared in the series, and their sister, Kim Wayans, 63, has directed an episode.