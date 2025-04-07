 
Geo News

'Love Is Blind' alums Amber Pike, Matt Barnett welcome new addition

The reality stars fell in love during the first season of the Netflix show

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Love Is Blind alums Amber Pike , Matt Barnett welcome new addition
'Love Is Blind' alums Amber Pike , Matt Barnett welcome new addition

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett have welcomed a new addition to their family

On Sunday, April 6, the Love Is Blind stars welcomed their first baby, a girl.

Amber took to her Instagram handle to announce the happy news, posting a photo of herself from hospital bed as both newly minted mother and father nestled the newborn against Amber's chest.

"Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed," Amber announced in the caption.

"If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours," the proud mom gushed.

Love Is Blind alums Amber Pike, Matt Barnett welcome new addition

"It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function. I hope this feeling never goes away," she added.

The couple, who first met in season one of the Netflix show, revealed their pregnancy in October 2024, during the first episode of Lauren and Cameron's The Love Seat podcast.

