Netflix's Adolescence opens doors to big conversations: ‘But my boy couldn't do that!'

Netflix’s Adolescence has recently taken social media for a loop and has even sparked converastions surrounding the dangers that lurk online.

The topic has been approached by Susie McDonald, the CEO of charity Tender which aims to educate young children as well as adults on healthy relationship building.

She was quoted telling Reuters in an interview, “There are people who will watch it and go 'but that boy couldn't do that'. The point is that boy can do it.”

And “suddenly the possibility becomes normal, and so we begin to say, what on earth can we do to stop that from happening?”

A similar stance has been shared by film critic Kaleem Aftab as well. During his interview with the same outlet he noted the significance of the series on a broader scale.

“Although on the surface it feels like it's a very British production ... actually, the themes that it's dealing with: what our children are doing online, what they're listening to ... I think that's as important in America, as it is India, as it is Australia,” he said before signing off.

For those still unversed with the series it touches on the lives of a 13-year-old boy who has been accused of murdering a young girl.

the series contains 1 hour long episodes in a single take, and touches on the theme of disbelief that a juvenile could perpetuate violence against a fellow human being.

Other themes include teenage male insecurities, relating to romance, attraction, self-image as well failure in romantic relationships.