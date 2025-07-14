'Love Island' star Kaylor Martin still finds her ex attractive?

Kaylor Martin calls Aaron Evans 'great guy'

Love Island star Kaylor Martin talked about her ex Aaron Evans recently.

For those unaware, Kaylor and Aaron met on Love Island USA season 6, and had a rocky romance that ended after the reunion. Now, a year later, they came face-to-face for the first time on the new spinoff series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Before reuniting with Aaron, Kaylor told her friends that she still cares about him and finds him attractive.

She said, “It's gonna be nerve-racking seeing him. Like I actually am convinced that he actually hates me, so I'm nervous.”

“I do think Aaron is a great guy. I know who he is — that's why I love him. I love him. I care about him,” Kaylor added.

However, in a confessional, Kaylor more openly admitted, “I always will think Aaron's attractive.”

Notably, Aaron also stated in a confessional, “After the reunion, I basically dipped back to the UK. It was quite a horrible experience, the whole reunion situation. There was a lot of backlash, there was a lot of negativity.”

He said that he “just disconnected from absolutely everything possible” to cope, admitting, “it was just more of an escape.”

Aaron also spoke to his friend, admitting, “After the reunion, it was pretty dark, and I just remember times where all I wanted to do all day was sleep because it was the only thing that would get me out of thinking of what was going on in my head.”

About seeing Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans admitted that he was “not really sure how I feel about it, to be honest.”