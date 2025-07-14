Jennifer Aniston's new beau hid THIS embarrassing illness

Photo: Jennifer Aniston's new beau wanted to die due to THIS illness

Jennifer Aniston has recently hard launched her hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis.

As per the latest findings of US Weekly, Jennifer is being “super private” with her relationship, but her current boyfriend reportedly hid a secret from his colleagues for many years.

Daily Mail recently reported that Jim suffered from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to a chronic health condition.

In 2018 interview with Fast Company, Jim Curtis confessed that “accidents happened a lot” while he kept his illness hidden from colleagues at his ‘macho’ Wall Street job, instead telling them he was in a motorcycle accident.

“Up until 10 years ago, I had IBS, and accidents happened a lot. As a salesperson on the road a lot, I would have to walk through major airports literally for a couple miles; I didn’t want to wait for a wheelchair and trip and fall and be so sweaty,” he said.

Reportedly, his health troubles began at age 19, when he started to lose the use of his legs and found lesions on his spinal cord.

Jim also added, “I was doing that and not talking about it and pushing through. When something terrible happened–which it did–I would go into disaster mode or go home and take care of it and go back to work for another day.”

Before conclusion, the new boyfriend of Jennifer Aniston shared that his condition got so worse that he “wanted to die” at one point.