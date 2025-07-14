Rian Johnson breaks silence on his abandoned 'Star Wars' trilogy

Rian Johnson confessed truth about his vanished 'Star Wars' deal

Rian Johnson has spoken out about his scrapped Star Wars trilogy.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Rian, the director of 2017’s The Last Jedi, talked about his much-awaited Star Wars trilogy that never happened.

The Brick director said at that time he and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy were working on ideas for three movies but when Knives Out came along, he started focusing more on the murder mystery instead.

Rian stated, “Nothing really happened with it. We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is ‘Knives Out’ happened. I went off and made ‘Knives Out,’ and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries.”

He added, “It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in ‘Star Wars,’ I would be thrilled. But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy.”

Rian went on to note that his Star Wars trilogy was “all very conceptual” and that he never made an “outline or a treatment or anything” for it.

For the unversed, in 2022, the director of Looper admitted that he “would be sad” if he had never gotten a chance to direct a Star Wars film again, but “it wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone.”

“I love the world. I love the people. I love ‘Star Wars’ fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it. There’s nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It’s extraordinary,” Rian Johnson concluded.